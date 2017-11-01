Bears can Trick or Treat Right?

A bear wandered into Aunt Mahalia’s Candies in Gatlinburg, Tennessee to get a few early treats for Halloween. The bear just came running down the street and right into the store, according to bystanders who saw what happened.

The owner of the store, Tina Aucker, says the bear may have run into the store to escape from all the people outside who were trying to get his photo. There were no customers in the store, and all the employees were in the back.

Aucker told local television that the bear didn’t get any candy, but she wouldn’t have minded it if had helped itself to some of the sweets available in her store. After just a few minutes in the store, the bear ran out the door and down the street.

If you want to see video click HERE.