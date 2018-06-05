Be Careful Of Garden Hoses Left Out In The Sun
By Brandon Jones
Jun 5, 2018 @ 7:21 PM
When you’re a kid, nothing beats playing with the garden hose on a hot summer day.  But here’s something you might not have thought of, a hose left in the hot sun can potentially be deadly. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue recently shared a photo of a 9-month old baby who suffered 2nd-degree burns after being splashed by a hose that was left in the sun.  Officials say the water inside a hose can reach temperatures up to 140 degrees, hot enough to be dangerous to small children or animals.   To be safe, make sure you run the water for a minute or two before spraying anyone.

What’s your favorite way to keep cool in the summer?

