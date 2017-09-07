Be Alert When Driving I-55 This Weekend Through Channahon

If you’ll be travelling along I-55 through the Channahon area this weekend, be aware.The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that lane closures will take place on southbound Interstate 55 over the BNSF railroad tracks. The tracks are about four miles south of Channahon. Beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday, the right lane on the bridge that carries southbound Interstate 55 over the BNSF railroad tracks will be closed.

The bridge deck repairs are expected to be completed by 12 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

