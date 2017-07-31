“Bats” Program Swoops Into Shorewood Preserve

As the sun sets at Hammel Woods and dusk descends on the preserve, an amazing show takes place as resident bats emerge from their nests to go hunting for insects.



You can witness this nightly ritual and learn more about bats during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Bats! Bats! Bats!” program, which is scheduled for 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, at Hammel Woods – Route 59 Access, Shorewood. The program will feature a live bat presentation by a group called Incredible Bats, which features Egyptian fruit bats and African straw-colored fruit bats.



“Bats! Bats! Bats!” will be held in the grove adjacent to the Shorewood Shelter, which has been closed for rentals since a colony of bats decided to move into the structure. Instead of removing the animals, Forest Preserve staff decided to host a program that educates the public on bats and how beneficial they are for the environment.



“Bats in general have gotten a pretty bad rap and many people believe that all bats carry rabies, among other things,” said Erin Ecker, the interpretive naturalist who organized the educational encounter. “We plan on busting those myths and celebrating the importance of bats and their role in the local ecosystem.”



Juanita Armstrong-Ullberg, the Forest Preserve’s natural resource land manager, said the biggest myth about bats is that they are unnecessary.



“That’s very untrue,” she said. “Without bats, humans would be in trouble. Bats help control pest populations including mosquitoes and crop pests. They also reseed deforested land and pollinate plants, including many that we eat.”



Armstrong-Ullberg also said it’s a myth that bats will get tangled in your hair.



“Bats don’t build nests and have little interest in hair,” she said. “If you’re outside and there is a bat flying around your head, it is likely feeding on insects that you are attracting.”



It’s important to educate people about bats and protect them because the creatures are facing many threats, she added.



“White nose syndrome is a fungus that is wiping out millions of bats in the United States,” she said. “It is a fungus that lives in caves where bats hibernate during the winter. The fungus causes the bats to deplete all of their fat reserves and energy at a time when there is no food available outside and they wind up starving to death.”



Biologists who monitor bat caves are reporting 90-100 percent mortality rates for some bat species infected with the syndrome, Armstrong-Ullberg said.



Program attendees also will learn about the eight types of bats that call Will County home: hoary bat, red bat, silver-haired bat, evening bat, little brown bat, northern long-eared bat, tricolored bat and the big brown bat. Hoary bats are the largest at 20-35 grams. The smallest bat in Will County is the tri-colored, which weights 4-7 grams.



Activity and information stations will open at 6 p.m. Attendees should bring a blanket or a chair for the live bat presentation, which starts at 7:30 p.m. A question-and-answer session will begin at 8 p.m. The program is for ages 5 and older. Register by Wednesday, Aug. 9, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-722-9470.

Forest Preserve of Will County Press Release

