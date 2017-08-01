Bartman Deeply Moved By World Series Ring Gesture

Steve Bartman is deeply moved and grateful after receiving a 2016 World Series Championship ring from the Cubs. The team presented the beleaguered fan with the ring yesterday, saying they hope the gesture “provides closure on an unfortunate chapter of the story that has perpetuated throughout our quest to win a long-awaited World Series.” Bartman responded by saying he is hopeful that the saga of the foul ball incident is finally over. He was thrust into the spotlight after interfering with a foul ball in Game Six of the 2003 NLCS. Many fans blamed him for the Cubs’ eventual loss in the series.

