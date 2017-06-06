Bank Robbery and Chase in Plainfield

One man is in custody after allegedly robbing a bank in Plainfield on Tuesday morning. It was at 9:20am at the Chase Bank in the 13000 block of Route 59 that the alleged incident took place. The suspect is said to have approached a teller and displayed a weapon. The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on a motorcycle. Nearby Plainfield police officers identified the individual and began a pursuit. The suspect was attempting to evade officers but crashed near the intersection of 127th Street and Plainfield-Naperville Road. No injuries were reported surrounding the incident and the suspect was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

