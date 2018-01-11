Here’s a bandwagon to get on!

And people won’t be judgmental Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert get together on “The Bandwagon Tour” Lambert and LBT cryptically teased the tour on Wednesday night when they posted a picture of 5 empty chairs on Twitter with the caption #GetOn. The co-headlining tour will kick off in Charlotte, North Carolina on July 12th.

The full itinerary of Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town’s The Bandwagon Tour:

July 12 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 13 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 14 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 20 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

July 21 — Mansfield, MA @ XFINITY Center

August 2 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf at Orange Beach

August 3 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 4 — West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

August 16 — Darien Center NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

August 17 — Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

August 18 — Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

August 23 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 24 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre