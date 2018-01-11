Here’s a bandwagon to get on!
By Todd Boss
|
Jan 11, 2018 @ 5:35 PM
(AP Photo/Peter Kramer, file)

And people won’t be judgmental Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert get together on “The Bandwagon Tour” Lambert and LBT cryptically teased the tour on Wednesday night when they posted a picture of 5 empty chairs on Twitter with the caption #GetOn.  The co-headlining tour will kick off in Charlotte, North Carolina on July 12th.

The full itinerary of Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town’s The Bandwagon Tour:

July 12 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 13 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 14 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 20 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
July 21 — Mansfield, MA @ XFINITY Center
August 2 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf at Orange Beach
August 3 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 4 — West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
August 16 — Darien Center NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
August 17 — Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
August 18 — Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
August 23 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
August 24 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Comments