Did This Fan Steal A Ball from a Kid At Cubs Game or Is There More to the Story?

You’ve seen it before, a player or coach tosses a ball to a kid during a game and an adult reaches in and basically steals it. Well it happened again, this time at the Cubs-Cardinals game @ Wrigley Field. Cubs coach Will Venable tossed a ball to a young boy seated right behind the Cubs dugout. The ball hit the boy and ended up rolling underneath his seat to a couple seated behind them. The Man grabbed the ball but instead of giving it to the boy handed it to a woman seated next to him. Fans were going crazy but the ball was not given to the young boy. After some commotion in the stands the Cubs ended up giving the boy a Ball signed by Javier Baez. His mom posted that on social media. Carol & I talked about this earlier in the morning. If you look at the video this guy looks like a goat, but….According to the Chicago Tribune there’s another side of this story.

Here’s the video and the Tweets from the boys parents from USA TODAY.

Chuck Mycoff of St. Charles is the guy sitting next to the fan in the video that grabbed the ball and handing it to the woman next to him.

“The whole world is calling this guy the most evil guy in the world for being a ball thief,” said Mycoff, who says he’s the bystander (or by-sitter) with the folded arms and blue shirt next to the fan in question who grabbed the ball and handed it to the woman next to him in the damning video that’s gone viral. “The fact of the matter is, he got balls for three kids.

“Television and social media read it the wrong way and made up a story. … It’s crazy. That guy helped that kid get a ball earlier and he got other kids balls.”

Here’s the other side of the story from the Chicago Tribune.

The next time someone tells you a picture tells a thousand words, tell them to check all the angles!