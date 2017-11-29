Baby Registry now at Domino’s?

This Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, photo shows a Domino's Pizza sign at a location in Hialeah, Fla. On Thursday, April 27, 2017, Domino's Pizza reported another quarter of strong U.S. sales growth as the chain benefited from its delivery model that fits with the growing demand for convenience. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

Look out, Babies R Us and Buy Buy Baby. The latest store to launch a baby registry feature is . . . Domino’s Pizza. Yes, if you’re expecting, you can register at DominosBabyRegistry.com so your friends and family can buy you pizzas. Hey what the heck you’re busy doing everything else, why not let someone else buy you dinner!