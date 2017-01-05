Authorities Attempting to Seize Alleged Coke Dealers Home

Authorities are attempting to seize the home of a 54-year-old Joliet woman after a large amount of cocaine was taken from the residence. It was last month that members of the Cooperative Police Assistance Team raided the home of Mary Jo Paris. Agents found 16 grams of cocaine, 12 Xanax pills, a package of baggies and a scale inside the home. According the criminal complaint filed in court Paris allegedly told officials that after her boyfriend was deported several years ago she was left with no source of income and began selling cocaine to make ends meet. Paris has been charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver. She purchased her home in the 700 block of Campbell Street in October of 2016 for $135,000. Paris will return to court on the cocaine charges on January 26th and will be in court on forfeiture case on February 8th.

