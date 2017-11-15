Aurora Family Uses Tragedy to Help Others

If you live in Aurora and you find flowers on your car or quarters taped to a vending machine, it’s a fair bet you’ve been touched by the Samek family. Brittney and Scott Samek turned the loss of their infant son just five days after he was born into a series of Random Acts of Kindness in their son’s honor. On the anniversary of what would be their son Maverick’s first birthday, they created a Facebook page in his name. They titled it Memories for Maverick and asked people to do one random act of kindness and post it in his memory. WGN-TV did a feature on this couple that is commited to doing little things to make people’s lives a little better. The complete story from WGN-TV is here