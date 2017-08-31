Asteroid passes tomorrow

Look up in the sky! The largest asteroid to pass by Earth since records began will be in the neighborhood tomorrow. The two-point-seven mile wide asteroid, named Florence, will pass around 145 million miles from Earth. It won’t be this close again until the year 2500. The asteroid was discovered in 1981 and named for Florence Nightingale. NASA will be using radar and telescopes in an effort to map surface details. (Metro Source)

