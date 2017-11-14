Artist Spotlight: Maggie Rose

MAGGIE ROSE’s “Pull You Through” video is pretty simple. It’s Maggie and her band in the studio, and really, that’s all you need.
Artist Biography by James Christopher Monger (From Allmusic.com)
Cut from the same cloth as fiery crooners Jana Kramer, Miranda Lambert, and Carrie Underwood, country singer Maggie Rose was born Margaret Rose Durante in 1988 in Potomac, Maryland. Durante took to the stage at the age of 16, performing frequently with the B Street Band, a Bruce Springsteen cover group, before heading off to Clemson University. She left school in her sophomore year to focus on music, eventually relocating to Nashville, Tennessee on the advice of industry icon Tommy Mottola. Mottola helped her ink a deal with Universal Republic, which released her debut single, a 2009 cover of Kings of Leon‘s “Use Somebody.”….
