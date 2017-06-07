Arrest Made in Channahon Armed Robbery

A 22-year-old Joliet man has been arrested in Plainfield in connection to an armed robbery in Channahon on Monday night. Quinton D. Harris is accused of displaying a handgun in the parking lot of Casey’s General Store on W. Eames Street at 10:30pm on Monday. Harris has been charged with possession of a stolen firearm and armed robbery. He is being held at the Will County Adult Detention Center until an appearance in bond court.

The Channahon Police Department is grateful to the Plainfield Police Department and the Minooka Police Department for their assistance in bringing this investigation to a quick and safe conclusion.

