Army Father Home from Iraq Surprises Son at Troy Hofer School Event

Troy Hofer Elementary School kindergartner Zyir Johnson called it his “best day ever,” when his father surprised him at a school event in early September. Zyir hadn’t seen his father, U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Michael Johnson, in more than a year, as Johnson was serving in Iraq.

Zyir’s mother, Imia Myles Armstrong, had worked with Troy Hofer Principal Kristin Copes to surprise Zyir by bringing his father to Donuts with Dads – a before-school event. Armstrong asked her son if it was alright if she went to the event with him since his father could not.

Then, as Copes was opening the event, she told the dads and sons about a special reunion that was about to happen. She asked Zyir where his dad was, and Zyir said he was at work. His father then appeared from behind the principal, and Zyir jumped up for a big bear hug.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the house,” Copes said.

Michael Johnson said his son was truly surprised and a little bit shocked when he saw his father, and Johnson said he’s glad to be home and able to spend time with Zyir.

