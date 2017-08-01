Army Corps To Unveil Asian Carp Report Next Week
By WJOL News
|
Aug 1, 2017 @ 5:43 AM

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will finally release their report on whether the electric barriers at the mouth of the Illinois River near Joliet are keeping Asian Carp out of Lake Michigan. The report, which will focus on upgrades and needed changes, was due in February but was delayed because the Trump Administration had concerns about costs. The Army Corps yesterday said the report will be released next week.

