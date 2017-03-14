Armed Robbery in Romeoville

By WJOL News
|
Mar 14, 3:27 PM

The Romeoville Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a gas station on Monday night. It was just after 8:30pm at the Shell Gas at 1 Alexander Circle that the incident took place. The man was wearing a red bandanna mask, said he was armed and demanded money. The suspect is said to have taken about $2,000 from the register and then fled on food. There was one employees and one customer at the counter conducting a transaction at the time of the robbery. No one was injured. The suspect is described as an African-American male, 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighing approximately 175 pounds.

