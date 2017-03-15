Armed Robbery at Gas Station in Minooka

By WJOL News
|
Mar 15, 12:47 PM

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Department are investigating an armed robbery at a Citgo station in Minooka on Monday morning. It was at 11:30am that a man entered the station at Ridge Road and I-80 wearing a hooded sweatshirt, black coat, blued jeans and white rimmed sunglasses. The man produced a hand gun and demanded cash from the register and then fled to his getaway car, a blue Dodge Charger. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office at 630-553-5856.

The post Armed Robbery at Gas Station in Minooka appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ...
Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage...
Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget
Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe...
City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre...
Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...
Comments
Upcoming LIVE Events
Wed 15

Skooters Idol @ Skooters Roadhouse in Shorewood

March 15 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wed 22

Skooters Idol @ Skooters Roadhouse in Shorewood

March 22 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

View More…

Upcoming NASCAR Events
Sun 19

Camping World 500

March 19 @ 2:30 pm - 5:00 pm

View More…