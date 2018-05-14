Are You Willing to Pay $35 for Tabasco?
By Todd Boss
|
May 14, 2018 @ 3:05 PM

How much do you love Tabasco? Do you love it enough to pay $35 for a bottle? Tabasco will soon find out.

In marking the anniversary of their company’s founding in 1868, the good folks at McIlhenny Co. — the makers of Tabasco — have unveiled a new “Diamond Reserve.”  According to the folks at Tabasco, this hot sauce is “made from a selection of the finest tabasco peppers on Avery Island, chosen for their superior color, texture and robustness.” The peppers are also aged, “some for up to fifteen years,” and the whole thing is dosed with sparkling-wine vinegar.

Do you love spice?  Will you give this a shot?  The $35 retail price is about 10 times the price of regular Tabasco hot sauce. Will customers take a shot on it?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

A Free Trip to Belize Could be Yours…But Hurry! Shows that have been Cancelled by the Networks and Some Old Shows Coming Back Eating Fast Food Puts You in a Bad Mood? Garth Brooks teaming up Lee Brice Former “American Idol” Contestants Will Be Coaches on “The Voice” Next Season New Movies to Check Out This Weekend
Comments