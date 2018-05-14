Are You Willing to Pay $35 for Tabasco?

How much do you love Tabasco? Do you love it enough to pay $35 for a bottle? Tabasco will soon find out.

In marking the anniversary of their company’s founding in 1868, the good folks at McIlhenny Co. — the makers of Tabasco — have unveiled a new “Diamond Reserve.” According to the folks at Tabasco, this hot sauce is “made from a selection of the finest tabasco peppers on Avery Island, chosen for their superior color, texture and robustness.” The peppers are also aged, “some for up to fifteen years,” and the whole thing is dosed with sparkling-wine vinegar.

Do you love spice? Will you give this a shot? The $35 retail price is about 10 times the price of regular Tabasco hot sauce. Will customers take a shot on it?