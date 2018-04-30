Are you guilty of this?

Good Morning!!

When I went on my honeymoon to Tahiti, the plane provided us with a beautiful turquoise blanket that had plastic on it! After the flight was over, my husband and I took the blankets with us because we both assumed that they were included in the price of the ticket!

I read a story today that talked about how airlines rarely provide a free pillow and.or blanket to their customers! I was mortified when I read this thinking that we took these blankets when we were supposed to! Or are there certain situations like long flights that they are included?

Have you done this before? Do you have a blanket that you took from a flight? Are there situations to where they are included?