Are Bananas Becoming Extinct?

Do you love bananas? Scientists are warning the popular fruit could be on the brink of extinction. The issue is a tropical fungus known as the Panama disease is currently spreading throughout Africa and Asia. If it makes it’s way to South America– the biggest supplier of a type of commercially grown banana known as Cavendish– scientists fear it could completely wipe out bananas. There’s a bit of hope, though– the Madagascan banana (an inedible fruit with large seeds in the middle) is somehow immune to the fungus. So scientists are hoping they can figure out which genes protect it from the disease, which could then potentially be used to save the types of bananas we eat. For the time being, you’ll likely still see bananas at your local grocery store.

Here’s the whole story from Fox News