On Saturday, Oct. 21, Arbys will be selling venison burgers in all 3,300 restaurants across the country. The chain did this last year for nearly a month-long period in six states and it was a big hit  some locations sold out within 15 minutes. The sandwich features a thick slab of venison steak with crispy onions and a juniper berry cabernet sauce on a toasted roll. This year, the company took greater pains to secure enough meat to last a little longer than 15 minutes, but with the ever-present caveat that quantities are limited.

