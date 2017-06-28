Applications For Joliet Township Trustee Vacancy

The Joliet Township has a vacancy. The Town Board met on Tuesday and passed a resolution declaring a vacancy in the office of Township Trustee due to the resignation of Trustee Burke Schuster effective June 30th, 2017. Anyone interested in being appointed to the vacant Trustee position must meet certain requirements including being a member of the same political party as the person vacating the office which is a Democrat in this case. Be a resident of Joliet Township for one year and be a legal voter. The trustee position’s remaining term is 3 and-a-half years. All applicants can send their resume to Dan Vera, Joliet Township Supervisor, 175 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet. Deadline to apply is August 4th.

