Applebees Offers All You Can Eat Chicken Tenders

Applebees announced that they are going to offer all-you-can-eat chicken tenders for $12.99. The unlimited chicken tenders will be served up with a side of coleslaw, and BOTTOMLESS fries. Dine in only at participating restaurants.

If you want to get crazy you can switch it up with their signature Honey BBQ or Spicy Texas BBQ riblets.

The chain encouraged fans to vote for their favorite using the hashtag #TeamTender or #TeamRiblet. 20 lucky winners will get a VIP Team Card good for a year’s worth of free Riblets or chicken tenders.

#TeamTender or #TeamRiblet

Here’s more from Delish.com