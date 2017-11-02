APPLE KNOWS A BRA WHEN IT SEES ONE

Some users of the smart search tool in Apple’s Photos app have way too much time on their hands. Time enough, for example, to figure out that the search tool recognizes the word “brassiere,” and therefore can search for pictures of people wearing brassieres and create a folder of those pictures. Some people decided that this was creepy, is it taking pictures of you? Is Big Brother watching you, or in this case Apple? CNet News has a video on it and Actress Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter wondering why she had photos on Apples site when you typed the search in. Here’s her post:

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/925393230614503425/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulseofradio.com%2Fcontent%2FIndex%2F1%3FcalendarDate%3D