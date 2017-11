There’s a guy in Ohio who’s eaten Chipotle for 368 consecutive days. And he’s planning to keep going until he breaks the world record, with is 425 days in a row. He’ll get there on December 31st. Roy & Carol weighed in on this topic. If you could only eat at one restaurant for 450 days straight, what would it be? Roy picked Portillo’s, Carol picked Taco Bell. The guys name is Bruce Wayne (no not Batman) and he’s been documenting his journey on Instagram. His story and posts thru TV-24 are here