Breaking: Anthony Bourdain Is Dead At 61

- Sad news for lovers of food and travel. Celebrity chef and food travel correspondent Anthony Bourdain took his own life at the age of 61.
- CNN, where Bourdain was also a host, broke the news on Friday morning with a statement saying, “It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain.”
- French chef Eric Ripert found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room in France where he was working on the 11th season of his CNN series, Parts Unknown.
- If you or anyone you know is at risk for committing suicide please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
