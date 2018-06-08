Breaking: Anthony Bourdain Is Dead At 61
By Roy Gregory
|
Jun 8, 2018 @ 6:57 AM
Television personality Anthony Bourdain attends a special screening of "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power" at The Whitby Hotel on Monday, July 17, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
  • Sad news for lovers of food and travel. Celebrity chef and food travel correspondent Anthony Bourdain took his own life at the age of 61.
  • CNN, where Bourdain was also a host, broke the news on Friday morning with a statement saying, “It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain.”
  • French chef Eric Ripert found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room in France where he was working on the 11th season of his CNN series, Parts Unknown.
  • If you or anyone you know is at risk for committing suicide please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Here’s more from CBS News

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

travis tritt joins shania twain, jake owen on ‘real country’ New Movies Opening this Weekend American Idol Auditions 2018-2019: Cities and Dates Announced Breyers Is Delivering Free Pints For National Best Friend Day Walker Hayes Cancels CMT Awards Appearance After Newborn Daughter Dies Would you catch the flu for $3500?
Comments