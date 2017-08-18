Another Round Of Tree Removal In Joliet This Weekend

Tree removal of the Emerald Ash Borer continues this weekend in several subdivision. Residents in Clublands, Wexford East, Warwick as well as areas bounded by Black Road, Glenwood Avenue, Raynor Avenue and Midland Avenue along with areas bounded by Western Avenue, Ingalls Avenue, Raynor Avenue and DesPlaines River should refrain from parking on the street both Saturday and Sunday between 6:30am and 3:30pm. There will be occasions where roadways will be closed to through traffic. Residents should expect traffic delays.

