Another Big Day of Sales is Coming…Digital Day!

Amazon is going to tempt many to open their wallets right after all the holiday spending. The company’s second-annual Digital Day is happening Friday, December 29th, and will offer “the biggest savings of the year on digital content across Amazon.” The retailer says it will offer savings of up to 80 percent on more than 5,000 apps, games, movies, eBooks, and other digital goodies. Amazon says some deals will be available on the web and via the Amazon App and Amazon Appstore as early as December 26th, but the “biggest savings” will launch at midnight on Friday, December 29th. More from (Fox) here