Traditionalists say that the woman changes her last name to that of the man she marries. Andy has something to say about that.

Andy married his love and instead of being Mr. and Mrs. Neuenshwander, he took her last name instead. Now Mr. Golder, said he took her last name because that is the name she started her successful career with and to be honest, he wanted to escape the nightmare of a last name he had.

Guys, would you take your wife’s name or is that a deal breaker?