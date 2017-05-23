An Oak Lawn Man Accused Of Dropping Dogs Off Parking Deck

An Oak Lawn man is accused of dropping two dogs from a parking deck over the weekend. Police say Edward Hanania has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty after a pair of toy poodles were found Saturday between parking towers at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. One of the canines died while the other was seriously injured. The dogs had been missing after wandering from their home in Chicago.

