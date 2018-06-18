An Alarm Clock That You May Actually Enjoy Hits Kickstarter!

It’s hard to wake up in the morning, and for some of us, it takes more than a blaring noise or repeat alarms to force us out of the bed. The Sensorwake alarm operates using a three-minute wakeup process: first, an aroma of your choosing, such as cappuccino or peppermint, is released. The next minute, a soft light appears, and in the final minute, an upbeat melody begins. That sounds way better than the constant beeping and blaring from a traditional alarm.

For a $59 pledge, would you fund this on Kickstarter?