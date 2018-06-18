An Alarm Clock That You May Actually Enjoy
By Todd Boss
|
Jun 18, 2018 @ 3:56 PM

An Alarm Clock That You May Actually Enjoy Hits Kickstarter!

It’s hard to wake up in the morning, and for some of us, it takes more than a blaring noise or repeat alarms to force us out of the bed. The Sensorwake alarm operates using a three-minute wakeup process: first, an aroma of your choosing, such as cappuccino or peppermint, is released. The next minute, a soft light appears, and in the final minute, an upbeat melody begins. That sounds way better than the constant beeping and blaring from a traditional alarm.

For a $59 pledge, would you fund this on Kickstarter?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Maren Morris Fires Back At Body Shamers $5000 Raised for the Forgotten Warrior Memorial, But More Money Needed to Finish the Memorial Scotty Mccreery Ties the Knot Things That Put You at Risk Online, According to a Hacker WOMAN NAMED HER DAUGHTER “REESE E. CUPP”, WON $10,000 Gwen Stefani Serenades Blake Shelton For 42nd Birthday
Comments