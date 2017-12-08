Americans have spoken out on decorating this Christmas
By Carol McGowan
|
Dec 8, 2017 @ 9:48 AM

A poll of more than 1,900 people by Christmas Lights, Etc./ PR Newswire found that:

  • Just 13% say they decorate the outside of their house for Christmas
  • 25% say they decorate the inside of their home as a family
  • 82% of men say they do most of the decorating outside the home (44% of women say the same)
  • 79% of women say they do most of the decorating inside the home (31% of men say the same)
  • 66% of people now prefer LED Christmas lights over incandescent.
  • More than 25% say they decorate their bathrooms for Christmas
  • 63% of Americans say the hardest part of Christmas decorating is taking it all back down
  • However, 62% say the most fun part of decorating is sharing Christmas spirit

Related Content

Kelly Ripa says hubby Mark Consuelos is loving his...
Walgreens now carrying Narcan to help save lives
McRib is back! Will you be in line?
Do you pick up all your leaves?
Can you only #2 at home????
Are there plans to end Grey’s Anatomy??
Comments