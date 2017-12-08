Americans have spoken out on decorating this Christmas

A poll of more than 1,900 people by Christmas Lights, Etc./ PR Newswire found that:

Just 13% say they decorate the outside of their house for Christmas

25% say they decorate the inside of their home as a family

82% of men say they do most of the decorating outside the home (44% of women say the same)

79% of women say they do most of the decorating inside the home (31% of men say the same)

66% of people now prefer LED Christmas lights over incandescent.

More than 25% say they decorate their bathrooms for Christmas

63% of Americans say the hardest part of Christmas decorating is taking it all back down

However, 62% say the most fun part of decorating is sharing Christmas spirit