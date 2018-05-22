American Idol has ‘Fairy Tale” Ending

ABC had quite a finish to their first season of American Idol. 20 year-old Maddie Poppe from Iowa was the winner but the show had a fairy tale-like finish. As they narrowed the results down to the final 2 (Poppe and 19 year-old Caleb Lee Huthinson) host Ryan Seacrest announced that Caleb and Maddie would be singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” together. He also announced that the two were dating. Seacrest announced, “The country has fallen in love with the two of you,” Seacrest declared, “I know the song that’s coming up. I’m just wondering, is there a special significance to the song, Caleb, when you sing it with Maddie?” Hutchinson looked both sheepish and proud. “Well, you know, Maddie’s like my best pal,” he said. “I’ve known her since the beginning of Hollywood Week, and you know, she, uh — she actually happens to be my girlfriend.” The is the first year Disney has taken over the show, seems like almost a Disney movie doesn’t it? Two young contestants from different parts of the US meeting at a competition, falling in love, then standing up on stage as the two finalists! Here’s a video of the two of them singing together. You can see the chemistry they have….

Here’s more on the American Idol Finale from the Washington Post.