American Idol Auditions 2018-2019: Cities and Dates Announced

If you’re looking for a shot at stardom, American Idol is getting ready to put their buses on the road in search of America’s next musical sensation. For stars in our area you might have to travel a few hours to make one of the auditions though. The 2018-2019 audition kicks off season two of American Idol on ABC and will follow Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest across the nation starting on August 25th in Orlando, Florida.

“American Idol” auditions will be held as follows with additional cities being added in the coming weeks (subject to change):

Orlando, FL – Aug 25

San Diego, CA – Aug 25

Chattanooga, TN – Aug 28

Scottsdale, AZ – Aug 28

Charlotte, NC – Aug 31

Albuquerque, NM – Aug 31

Seattle, WA – Aug 31

Boise, ID – Sept. 2

Richmond, VA – Sept. 3

Plano, TX – Sept. 3

Houston, TX – Sept. 4

Austin, TX – Sept. 6

Philadelphia, PA – Sept. 6

Oklahoma City, OK – Sept. 6

Buffalo, NY – Sept. 9

Kansas City MO – Sept. 9

Shreveport, LA – Sept. 9

Columbus, OH – Sept. 12

Little Rock, AR – Sept. 12

Charleston, WV – Sept. 15

You must be at least 15 years old to audition. Please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions for more details on specific audition locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.