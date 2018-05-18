American Airlines changing some rules on travel for support animals

American Airlines passengers soon won’t be able to board flights with their support goats. American Airlines has unveiled some adjustments to their support animal policies. Goats are out, as well as support hedgehogs, insects, sugar gliders, snakes, and other animals. Support animals also have to be trained to behave properly in public and be under control at all times. The new policy goes into effect July 1st.American Airlines saw a 40-percent jump in service or support animals from 2016 to 2017.