Amazon Wants To Pay You $300,000 To Deliver Packages
By Roy Gregory
|
Jun 29, 2018 @ 6:27 AM
FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

You can’t go to a mailbox these days without seeing an Amazon package and Amazon is looking for folks to help deliver all of that mail.
Amazon is looking for businesses to partner with to deliver their packages. They will provide discounts on delivery vehicles, uniforms, fuel, and insurance.
You will only need $10,000 to start the business. No experience in delivery or logistics is needed.
Partners could make annual profits of up to $300,000 with a full fleet of vehicles.
Call up and share or tweet #MyLastAmazonOrder.

Here’s more from Delish.com

