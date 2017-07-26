Amazon Job Fair Scheduled At Romeoville Fulfillment Center

An Amazon Job Fair is coming to Romeoville next month. The retailer announced the job fair is scheduled for August 2nd at its fulfillment center in Romeoville. The fair will run from 8:00 a.m. to Noon. The company said this hiring event is classified as an “Amazon Jobs Day” and will be making “on-the-spot” job offers to those who apply during the job fair. Amazon announced it’s looking to hire for 50-thousand open positions across the country in packing, sorting and customer service roles. Some managerial positions are also available.

