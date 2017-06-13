Amazon’s footprint in Will County helps a local college’s enrollment. Amazon’s Career Choice program helps train employees for in-demand jobs. The program pays 95% of tuition even if the job training will lead the employee into a different field. Joliet Jr. College will benefit from the program with a huge increase of enrollment. Kristi Mulvey, executive director of the JJC foundation says the college could see an extra 500 to 600 new students each year due to the program.

In some cases, Amazon will have classrooms at their facilities depending on the demand for the class. Amazon employees must be employed with Amazon for at least a year before they can take advantage of the Career Choice program. Between the Joliet and Romeoville fulfillment centers, there are over 34-hundred employees.

The post Amazon Helps the Bottom Line Of Joliet Junior College appeared first on 1340 WJOL.