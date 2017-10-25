Amazon Employee Killed In Parking Lot

A 50-year old Kankakee woman was killed after she was hit and trapped under a vehicle in the parking lot of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Monee. The woman is identified as Carla Arnold from Kankakee. A press release from the Monee Police Department states, “first responding officers found a female victim trapped underneath a vehicle near the main entrance. Monee Fire Protection District arrived and lifted the vehicle off of the victim and transported her to St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields. The woman was pronounced dead from her injuries shortly after arrival. Monee Police Chief Scott Koerner tells WJOL that the Will County Sheriff’s Reconstruction Unit is assisting with the investigation and will get background information from Amazon but all indications point to a tragic accident.

The Amazon Fulfillment Center is located at 6600 W. Monee-Manhattan Road. The female victim was walking in the Amazon parking lot toward the main entrance when she entered into an intersection where she was struck by a vehicle. Both the driver and the victim were Amazon employees and were reporting to work. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators.

Chief Koerner says Amazon is looking at their options regarding the congestion during shift changes.

