Almost 60 now, But A Winter Weather Advisory is Coming After Dinner Today!

We all know how the weather in Chicago can change on a dime. Well today we wake up to near 60 degree temperatures but boy is it going to change! It looks like temps will start to drop after 4pm tonight rather rapidly giving us a chance at freezing rain, sleet, and yes even snow! Here’s more from WGN-TV.
Here’s how the temps will change throughout the afternoon and evening.
Time/ Temp
2pm 54
3pm 51
4pm 46
5pm 39
6pm 35
7pm 31
8pm 28
You get the idea. When you wake up tomorrow you will notice about at 35 degree temperature difference.