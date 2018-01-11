Almost 60 now, But A Winter Weather Advisory is Coming After Dinner Today!

We all know how the weather in Chicago can change on a dime. Well today we wake up to near 60 degree temperatures but boy is it going to change! It looks like temps will start to drop after 4pm tonight rather rapidly giving us a chance at freezing rain, sleet, and yes even snow! Here’s more from WGN-TV.

Here’s how the temps will change throughout the afternoon and evening.

Time/ Temp

2pm 54

3pm 51

4pm 46

5pm 39

6pm 35

7pm 31

8pm 28

You get the idea. When you wake up tomorrow you will notice about at 35 degree temperature difference.