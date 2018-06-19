All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant Forced To Close After Customers Eat Too Much

It took just two weeks for diners at an all-you-can-eat restaurant, who interpreted that as a challenge, to force the place out of business. Hot-pot sit down restaurant Jiamener in Chengdu, China hoped the $25 deal would spark interest in the newly opened establishment. But the hungry patrons showed up in droves, putting the owners into $100,000 of debt, leaving them no choice but to pack up shop. Here’s the complete story from Eater.com. If you could eat unlimited for one month at any restaurant where would you eat?