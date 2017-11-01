So alcoholic it’s banned in 12 states

If you want a beer that’s absurdly expensive AND illegal in 12 states, then the New Sam Adams “Utopias” is for you.

If you haven’t heard yet, Samuel Adams is making a special craft beer called Utopias that is 56 Proof or justa as potent as a lot of hard alcohol. Sounds good right? Well maybe not a bottle of it will cost you $199 and it will be allmost impossible to find it ANYWHERE because they only made 13,000 total bottles.

It should go on sale in the other 38 states next month, so you may want to start to calling around to find places that are carrying it.

If you want to get all the details you can find a great story about Samuel Adams “Utopias” click HERE to read it.