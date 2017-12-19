Alcohol That Doesn’t Give You A Hangover May be Coming Soon

You may soon be able to avoid a hangover after a night of drinking. Professor David Nutt, of the Imperial College of London, has a patent for hangover-free alcohol called alcosynth. He recently told the International Business Times, UK that the liquid, which mimics the effects of alcohol without inducing a hangover the next day, will revolutionize the way we party forever. So how does it work? Creators say alcosynth molecules are a handful of synthetic substances that recreate the fun feelings we get from drinking regular alcohol in the body, but without any of the negative health effects. But some object to the idea, saying the flavor of the drinks may be compromised, or saying it will encourage binge-drinking and could seriously impact the overall productivity of our society. Would you try the stuff if it ever becomes widely available? (Elite Daily)