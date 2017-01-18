The holidays may be over but roadside checks for DUI’s are still in force. The Illinois State Police in District 5 have announced their Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement patrols in Will County for February. The ACE patrols allow police to target an area with the focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action to those who drink or use drugs and drive.

Across the country, an average of one alcohol-related traffic death occurs every 51 minutes. Illinois State Police say alcohol and drug impairment remain significant factors in nearly 40-percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. These patrols are funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The post Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols in Will County for February appeared first on 1340 WJOL.