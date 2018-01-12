Alan Jackson Resumes Tour, Coming to Rockford

Alan Jackson’s Honky Tonk Highway Tour is about to add more miles as it rolls into 2018, with the first shows kick off next weekend. Alan will be joined by Randy Houser, Lauren Alaina, Runaway June and Lee Ann Womack on select dates throughout the year. The Honky Tonk Highway tour gets started back up on Friday, January 19th in Lexington, KY and Saturday, January 20th in Little Rock, AR. Tickets for those shows and all concerts are on sale now at alanjackson.com.

Alan has a date scheduled Saturday, March 17 in Rockford @ (the BMO Harris Bank Center)