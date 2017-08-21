Alabama Men Arrested in Will County on Meth Related Charges

Two men from Alabama were arrested earlier this month on charges relating to methamphetamine possession and distribution. It was August 9th that Will County Sheriff Deputies arrested 45-year-old Mark E. Singleton and 29-year-old Justin W. Peavy near the 25000 block of South Frontage Road. Each man was charged with six felonies ranging from meth trafficking to possession of meth to delivery of meth. A Will County judge set Singleton’s bond was set at $50,000 while Peavy’s bond was set for $15,000

