What AGE Will you have THE BEST SEX?

I’m sure there may be some different answers to this one, but according to Maxim, people in their 50s and 60s were asked about their sex lives, and the majority of the participants said they had the best sex of their lives in their 40s. The top year for amazing romps was 46. A similar study from researchers at the University of Minnesota found sex gets better as we age, and your sex life improves drastically over the course of your life. So at least we all have something to look forward to. (Maxim)