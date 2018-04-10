After Being “Snowed Out” Cubs will Host Home Opener Today @ Wrigley Field

It was 15 years ago the last time the Cubs were “Snowed Out” of their Home Opener. That occured on April 8, 2003, when three inches of snow caused the game to be called in the morning. Instead the Cubs played the Expos the next day at Wrigley Field and won 6-1, taking advantage of an already scheduled off day.

Today’s forecast is sunny and 43, first pitch is 1:20pm. You will notice some improvements at Wrigley Field which is part 2 of a 3 phase $750-Million renovation of the historic park. Here are some notes about today’s game from the Chicago Cubs:

Promotion: Cubs Magnet Schedule presented by Giordano’s, up to 30,000 early arriving fans

God Bless America: Singer Julianna Zobrist, wife of Cubs infielder Ben Zobrist

National Anthem: Wayne Messmer

Pregame: Ceremonial F-16 flyover from the 93rd Fighter Squadron out of Homestead, Fla.

First pitch: Cubs Hall of Famers Andre Dawson, Fergie Jenkins, Ryne Sandberg and Billy Williams

7th inning stretch: Members from Loyola Ramblers men's basketball team

Levy and the Cubs have created a lineup of new concessions dishes that will please a variety of palates, from first-timers to Wrigley Field to faithful fans who are looking for more adventurous culinary offerings:

Smoked Bone-In Short Rib: Two pounds of premium-cut short rib smoked for 12 hours, served with house-made pickles, coleslaw and sliced bread. Limited quantities available in concessions per game, so fans will want to act fast to get a taste of this one.

Several new and returning partners will amp up dining options throughout the ballpark:

Pork & Mindy’s : The local spot known for globally inspired sandwiches from Food Network Star Jeff Mauro will serve its signature dishes in several locations.

The Chicago Tribune did a story about some of the improvements inside Wrigley Field.

-Zachary Hotel-The major addition to the neighborhood is Hotel Zachary, a 175-room hotel across from Wrigley Field. The building also is home to a new McDonald’s. The fast-food chain’s previous location was demolished to make way for the hotel. The Hotel has an underground garage, with parking going for $65 for special events — like baseball games.

-New Foodstands: Of the eight new concession stands that will debut this season, four will be ready opening day. The team hopes to have the rest up and running by June.

-More Cocktails: One spot next door to Clark Street Grill will sell cocktails, with the word “COCKTAILS” illuminated in blaring neon letters. First Base Classics and Bar and Wine also will be open.

New Dugouts: The visitors’ and home dugouts, which have slightly different dimensions, were shifted 25 to 30 feet down the lines and widened by 7½ to 12 feet. Crews dug a deeper well, too, to create more headroom. Before the expansion there had been one padded wooden bench against the dugout wall, with a plank that served as a footrest and a concrete barrier between the players and the field. Now there’s a second bench that‘s elevated to field level, putting players eye level with the action without having to stand up. Green said no seats for fans were removed to make room for the larger dugouts.

Stadium Wifi: If you’ve ever been to a Cubs game you know the cell signals and internet stinks. Well thanks to a partnership with Xfinity that will change. The company also turned on free internet access for the Lakeview neighborhood on Friday to run until Monday. Xfinity also plans to expand the service inside the ballpark and neighboring campus during the season.