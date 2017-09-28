Advertising Scam Makes Its Way to Plainfield

A vehicle advertising scam has made its way to the Plainfileld area. The scam, which goes by “Paid To Drive Concept By Apple” is a scam that claims that vehicle owners with a driver’s license can be paid $500 or more weekly via check to have their vehicle wrapped with an advertisement. The scammers will send you fake checks, ask you to take your share of the money and wire the rest to a graphic designer. However the checks are fake and will bounce. The wired money will actually go to the scammers. You will be responsible to pay back the bank the wired amount and other charges associated with the processing of the check. The Plainfield Police Department wants to remind you that if it’s to good to be true, it probably is and to do your research before participating, even if the offers seem legitimate.

